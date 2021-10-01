Badvel Bypolls Notification Released, Model Code of Conduct In Force

YSR KADAPA: The election notification for the conduct of by-election for the Badvel constituency was issued on Friday. With this, the nomination process also commenced. The Election Commission has appointed Sub-Collector Ketan Garg as the Returning Officer for the by-election. With the release of the notification, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force across the YSR Kadapa district.

According to the notification, October 8 will be the last date for the filing of nominations, followed by scrutiny on the 11th. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations was set on the 13th. Thereafter, the polling will be held on October 30. The counting and announcement of results will be on November 2.

Campaign regulations

Meanwhile, the Election Commission officials has given regulations for the campaigning as part of the COVID protocol.

Public meetings should be held with not more than 1,000 people. Not more than five people should accompany the candidate for the nomination process.

Badvel constituency has 272 polling stations in Badvel, Gopavaram, Atluru, B.Koduru, Porumamilla, Kashinayana, and Kalasapadu mandals. There are 2,12,739 voters according to January 2011 census. Of these, 1,06,650 were male voters and 1,06,069 were female voters.

However, the latest list of new voters will be released soon. The by-election for Badvel constituency was necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLA Dr D Venkata Subbaiah due to illness. The YSRCP has announced Dr Dasari Sudha, wife of late MLA Venkata Subbaiah as its candidate.

