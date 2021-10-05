YSR KADAPA: Dr Dasari Sudha on Monday, filed her nomination papers as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate in the Badvel Assembly constituency (SC) by-elections. She had come along with the YSRCP workers from the party office on the local Nellore road and reached the Tahsildar’s office, where she handed over the nomination papers to the constituency election officer Ketan Garg. She was accompanied by State Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, MP YS Avinash Reddy, and former MLC DC Govinda Reddy and other party representatives.

After submitting the nomination papers, Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, MP YS Avinash Reddy, and former MLC Govinda Reddy said they would take to the people, the welfare and development programs implemented in the last two and a half years by the YSRCP government and strive to achieve a huge majority in the by-elections. YSRCP candidate Dr Sudha said she would work hard to develop Badvel constituency, which was one of the backward constituencies in the district in all respects. The event was attended by the important leaders from the Kadapa municipality along with the seven mandals.

Ass per the Election notification, October 8 will be the last date for the filing of nominations, followed by scrutiny on the 11th. The TDP has opted out of the bypolls and the BJP is yet to announce its candidate name. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is on the 13th. Thereafter, the polling will be held on October 30. The counting and announcement of results will be on November 2.

