Badvel Bypolls 2021 Victory: CM YS Jagan Congratulates Dr Dasari Sudha

YSR KADAPA: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Dr Dasari Sudha, the widow of the late G Venkata Subbaiah, who was the sitting legislator, has trounced both the BJP's Panatala Suresh and Congress’s Kamalamma and won with a huge margin of more than 90,550 votes in the Badvel Assembly bypoll.

In what could be perceived as a one-sided contest, her victory was evident right from the first round of counting where the YSRCP was dominant right from when it started at 8 AM on Tuesday.

Four counting centers were set up and seven tables were set up in each counting center. The counting of votes was completed in a maximum of 13 rounds. The BJP and Congress lost their deposits. Though the BJP was supported by the TDP, Jana Sena Party lost the elections.

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, and Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM's camp office. The YSRCP Chief YS Jagan congratulated Dr Dasari Sudha and the party leaders on their victory in the Badvel bypolls. Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy and Whip Korumutla Srinivas also met the Chief Minister after the counting of votes was completed.

Also Read: Badvel Bypolls 2021: YSRCP Wins With Thumping Majority