Badvel Bypolls 20221 Counting of Votes Live Updates: The ruling YSR Congress Party candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha, the widow of the late Venkata Subbaiah, who was the sitting legislator, has won with a huge margin of more than 90,533 votes after the counting of votes was completed on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for the Badvel Assembly Constituency commenced at the Balayogi Gurukul Government Girls' School in the town at YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday at 8 AM. Votes are being counted amid heavy security keeping in mind the COVID‌ guidelines. Security arrangements were made under the supervision of District SP KKN Anburajan. Rajampet sub-collector and Returning Officer Ketan Garg told the media that all arrangements have been made for the counting of votes as per the Election Commission guidelines amid COVID protocol.

Four counting centers have been set up where seven tables were set up at each counting center as per Election Commission guidelines. A table has been set up for the Returning Officer and the ARO at each center. Postal ballot votes were counted first at the RO’s table in the counting center at Arvo. A VVPAT center has been set up for random checking and each counting center has a supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer. The counting of votes is expected to be completed in a maximum of 12 rounds and the final result is expected at 12 noon.

So far there have been a total of 235 postal ballots comprising of service voters, votes of those over the age of 80, and disabled voters received. If more of the service votes are received at the time of counting the votes, they will also be counted together. Dr Dasari Sudha is the YSRCP candidate, while P.M. Kamalamma is contesting on behalf of the Congress and P Suresh contested on behalf of the BJP.

A total of 1,47,213 votes were polled in the Badvel constituency out of the 2,15,240 electorate. A total of 68.39 percent polling was recorded.

The 259 postal ballots were counted first and YSRCP started leading the way. The ruling party was leading by 9,000 votes in the first round itself where YSRCP got 10,478, BJP 1,688, and the Congress polled 580 votes. Needless to say that the YSRCP is slated to win the Badvel bypolls with a huge majority.

12:45: After the 13th round of counting was completed YSRCP polled 362 votes, BJP with 40 votes, and Congress with 12 votes. In total YSRCP candidate, Dr Dasari Sudha was leading by a majority of 90,550 votes.

12:25: With the completion of the 12th round, YSRCP candidate Dr Dasari Sudha polled 483 votes. The results showed that the YSRCP garnered 1,11,849 votes and led by a majority of 90,211 votes against the BJP and Congress candidates. The BJP candidate P Suresh received 21,638 votes and the Congress candidate Kamalamma received a meager 6223 votes.

It was a clear win by the ruling YSRCP from the first round itself. An official declaration of the winning candidate and finals results by the Electoral Officer is awaited.

12:00 Noon: With victory in sight the YSRCP is leading by 90,211 votes and with a majority of 4584 votes in the 12th round. So far, the YSRCP has garnered 1,11,710 votes, the BJP 21,621 votes and the Congress 5,968 votes. Due to a technical snag in one machine the counting was stalled for a brief period.

11:31 AM: With the 10th round completed it was clear that the ruling YSRCP candidate would win with a landslide victory. After the 10th round of counting was completed the YSRCP was leading by 85,505 votes. Another 2 rounds of counting are awaited.

11:04 AM: The seventh round was completed. In the seventh round, the YSRCP polled 10,726 votes, the BJP 1,924 and the Congress 841. By the end of seven rounds, YSRCP polled a total of 74,991 votes.

11:01 AM: The sixth round is over in Badwell. In the sixth round, the YSRCP got 11,383 votes, the BJP 1,940, and the Congress 531 votes. By the end of six rounds, YSRCP garnered 64,265 votes.

10:45 AM: YSRCP leads by 52,024 votes by the end of the sixth round. The YSRCP got 64,265 votes and the BJP 12,241 votes.

