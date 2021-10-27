Badvel Bypolls 2021: Campaign To End Today

YSR KADAPA: The electoral campaign for the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency by-election in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh will come to an end on Wednesday evening at 7 pm. As per the directions of the Election Commission the election campaign will end 72 hours before the polling date.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter addressed to the people of Badvel constituency asking them to vote for YSRCP give a huge majority in the by-election and also expressing his inability to come for the campaign citing COVID restrictions.

Badvel bypolls is mainly a triangular fight between YSRCP, BJP, and the Congress who are campaigning vigorously on the last day. Fifteen candidates, including three of the main political parties, are in the fray for the October 30 by-election. The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting YSRCP legislator Dr. G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party opted out of the contest as the YSRC fielded the widow of the deceased legislator for the contest.

Dr. Dasari Sudha, a practicing doctor, is the YSRCP candidate. Former MLA P M Kamalamma is the Congress candidate. She represented the constituency from 2009-14. The BJP fielded youth leader Panathala Suresh. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election from the Railway Koduru constituency in the Kadapa district.