Badvel Bypolls 2021: 18 Nominations Accepted

YSR KADAPA: Scrutiny of nominations for the Badvel (SC) constituency in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh was completed. The Election Commission found in order nominations of 18 candidates, including those of the main political parties, and rejected nominations of nine candidates. The Election Returning Officer Ketan Garg on Monday examined the nominations filed from the 1st to the 8th of this month. A total of 27 independent candidates, including those from different parties, have filed 35 nominations.

Of these, 9 nominations were rejected on the grounds of non-submission of required documents and furnishing incomplete details. A total of 18 nominations, including those of YSRCP, BJP, and Congress, have been accepted, the returning officer said. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is on October 13th (Wednesday) evening.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Dr G. Venkatasubbaiah of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in March this year. The YSRCP has fielded his wife Dr Dasari Sudha as its candidate. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is staying away from the contest and honouring the tradition of letting the sitting MLA’s widow contest in the election. However, the BJP has fielded Punathala Suresh and the Congress has fielded former MLA PM Kamalamma for the upcoming Badvel bypolls.

As per the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission polling will be held on October 30 while counting will be taken up on November 2.

