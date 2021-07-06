Babu Jagjivan Ram's Services Immortal: AP CM

Jul 06, 2021, 17:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Indian independence activist and Bihar Politician, Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary.

Remembering the services he rendered to the nation, AP CM YS Jagan said that the services of Babu Jagjivan Ram is unforgettable. The YSRCP Supremo took to twitter to pay tributes to the departed soul.


