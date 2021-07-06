Babu Jagjivan Ram's Services Immortal: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Indian independence activist and Bihar Politician, Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary.

Remembering the services he rendered to the nation, AP CM YS Jagan said that the services of Babu Jagjivan Ram is unforgettable. The YSRCP Supremo took to twitter to pay tributes to the departed soul.

జ‌నం కోసం జీవితాన్ని అంకితం చేసిన ప్ర‌ముఖ స్వాతంత్ర్య స‌మ‌ర‌యోధుడు, తొలి ద‌ళిత ఉప ప్ర‌ధాని బాబు జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. ఆయన బాట ఆచరణీయం. నేడు బాబు జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఘ‌న నివాళులు.#BabuJagjivanRam — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 6, 2021