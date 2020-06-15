VIJAYAWADA: Following transfer of IPS officers effected by the Andhra Pradesh government, B Srinivasulu has taken charge as the commissioner of police (CP), Vijayawada On Monday. Srinivasulu, who was working as Additional CP of Vijayawada which is a part of the state capital region of Amaravati, has been elevated to the top police post of the city. He took charge from Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, his predecessor, who was posted as DGP, Railways. Incidentally, Srinivasulu had earlier served as Vijayawada CP from May 2013 to August 2014.

Speaking at a press conference on this occasion, the newly-appointed CP said he already has experience of working as the commissioner of police in Vijayawada and possesses a clear understanding of the problems pertaining to the city. He thanked the government for once again giving him the opportunity to serve the city as its police commissioner.

Srinivasulu said measures would be taken to ensure quick justice to the public in all the cases. He said that he would further strengthen the Special Branch and control the crime rate in the city.

He warned of stern action against those who try to break law and order by indulging in or inciting violence and disturbing the peace in the city. Srinivasulu said that they would severely punish those indulging in drug-peddling or drug trafficking.

The new CP said that the Cyber Cell would focus on all the online frauds.

Outgoing commissioner Tirumala Rao said that he had worked as Vijayawada CP for 23 months. Rao said that the department under him had effectively worked during the Assembly and general elections in the city and taken steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said they were able to control the crime rate in the city significantly while improving public relations.

Rao said that it was a very good experience to work as CP for the Vijayawada city, and congratulated the newly appointed CP B Srinivasulu.