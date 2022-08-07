Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Visakhapatnam: ENC Organises 10K and 5K Run for Staff and Families

Visakhapatnam: In the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which commemorated 75 years of Independence, a mini marathon was organised for service personnel and families of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at INS Dega here on Sunday.

The mini marathon,flagged off by Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, Chief Staff Officer (P&A), ENC, was conducted in 10 km and 5 km categories. As per Naval release, the 10K and 5K running competitions were organised to promote the spirit of a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness.

Over 280 enthusiasts including women and children above 15 years, participated in the Run which went through a scenic route within the Naval Air Station. Rajnikant, Sea I, INS Satavahana and Lt Anjani Pandey, INS Virbahu won the first prize in the 10 Km Men and Women category respectively.

In the 5 km race, Ravi Daggar, LS (PT), INS Satpura and Ritika Singh, INHS Kalyani emerged as the winners in the Men and Women categories respectively. Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, presented trophies to the award winners.