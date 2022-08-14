AMARAVATI: Lakhs of people celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav with patriotic fervor, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, across several districts in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The national flag was also hoisted atop Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in Tadepalli. Around one crore flags were distributed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Carrying a 3,500-metre-long national flag aloft, politicians, officials, students, and citizens marched on the Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vijayawada, in an event organised by the Department of Culture.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava spearheaded the event in which Ministers V Rajini, J Ramesh, legislators, Special Chief Secretaries Y Srilakshmi, B Rajsekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, NTR district Collector Dilli Rao and others took part.

In Visakhapatnam, personnel of the Navy from the Eastern Naval Command took out a bicycle rally in the morning.In the evening, the naval band performed on the Beach Road, enthralling thousands of citizens.

#HarGharTiranga Campaign is celebrated as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav across all units of ENC by displaying the National Flags at all Naval Offices & Res Buildings from 13 to 15 Aug. pic.twitter.com/slC9kWHVfM — @IN_Eastern Naval Command (@INEasternNaval1) August 14, 2022

The Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and several government buildings were specially lit up. Historic monuments like the Undavalli caves near Vijayawada and Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool were illuminated in the tricolour.

The tricolour fluttered as citizens hoisted it atop their houses in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Rajampet in Annamayya district, a large rally was taken out and the main attraction was people dressing up as various freedom fighters.In Srikakulam town, a 105-ft tiranga was hoisted. In Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Guntur and several other towns, too, the Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav was celebrated on a grand scale.

The celebrations which started 75 weeks before the 75th Independence Day, i.e. on 12th March 2021, and are scheduled to continue till 15th August 2023. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Central Government has asked the Chief Ministers of all the State Governments to organize the Har Ghar Tiranga programme across the country from August 13 to 15. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the celebrations from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

On the same day, State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated these celebrations in the state by honoring the family members of freedom fighter and designer of the national flag, Pingali Venkaiah. Since then, the government has been organizing these celebrations as a people's festival across the state with the slogan of ``National flag at home'' to inculcate patriotism and nationalism among the citizens.

