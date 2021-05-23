Ayush Team Says Anandaiah's COVID Medicine Cannot Be Termed As Ayurvedic

NELLORE: Distribution of the Ayurvedic preparation at Krishnapatnam, Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh which became popular within no time as a cure for Covid-19, has been indefinitely suspended till its efficacy was scientifically established.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from the Andhra Pradesh Ayush Department, led by its Commissioner V Ramulu Naik, inspected a demonstration of the medicine preparation by Bonigi Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam on Saturday.

After verification, they said that Ayush protocols and guidelines do not accept these preparations as Ayurvedic medicies. The preparations were similar to traditional local medicines and stated that there is no need for any licence for this. The Commissioner also said that there are no harmful ingredients in the concoction being given by Anandaiah. He said that he has been using traditional herbs, including those which are locally available.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for a study of the ayurvedic medicine used for curing coronavirus disease in Nellore. During a COVID review meeting at his camp office on Friday, he directed officials to send a team of medical experts and scientists to Nellore for the purpose.

Meanwhile, at Krishnapatnam the distribution of medicine was temporarily suspended after it became difficult to control the surging crowd. This was after Anandaiah had run out of medicine and needed few more days to prepare the medicine.

SPS Nellore district Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said distribution of the medicine would commence only after the government clears it. Teams from ICMR and Ayush are studying the preparation and it may take at least 10 days for the reports to come in, he said. Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav while visiting the Government General Hospital in Nellore on Saturday and held a review meeting with officials and doctors.

Speaking to reporters there, the Minister said that the Government's decision on Anandaiah's Ayurvedic medicine will be made only after the ICMR and AYUSH reports are received. He claimed that the investigation was underway under Ayush Commissioner Ramulu's supervision. He issued a stern warning that action would be taken if any false posts are made on social media.

