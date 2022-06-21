Hyderabad: The alleged mastermind of the Secunderabad railway station arson and vandalism on Friday Avula Subba Rao will be questioned by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday. Earlier, he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police and handed over to the Telangana police.

Avula Subba Rao is the director of Sai Defence Academy based in Narasaraopet in AP which trains defence aspirants for the competitive examinations. Subba Rao is facing charges of instigating the students of his institute to demonstrate and vandalise the public property to register their protest against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme for recruiting the youth in armed forces. It is alleged candidates of Sai Defence Academy were involved in arson and violent protests at the Secunderabad railway station last week.

During their investigation, the police found that students from 10 such coaching institutes were involved in creating a mayhem at the Secunderabad railway station. It is also learnt that Avula Subba Rao, the director of Sai Defence Academy, had visited Hyderabad a day before the arson on railway station took place as part of violent protests against the army recruitment scheme.

