Avoid Power Cuts in Summer, AP CM YS Jagan to Officials

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister, has stated that there should be no lack of electricity throughout the summer season, and that power cuts should be avoided. Power cuts and shortages of electricity throughout the summer should be prevented, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In order to ensure a trouble-free electricity supply during the summer, Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the government to implement all required measures on Friday. To ensure there are sufficient coal reserves, officials must exercise necessary caution. At an Energy Department review meeting on Friday, he stated that there should never be a lack of coal for the thermal units.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that thermal power plants must always operate without interruption or power cuts. Officials informed the YS Jagan that there has been a need for additional electricity from AP. According to current predictions, the average daily electricity consumption in March and April may reach 240 and 250 million units, respectively.

They said that they had already informed Power Exchange India of the expected demand for power in the upcoming months. To prevent power cuts in the summer, the YS Jagan advised them to take preventive steps. The CM inquired about the pending agricultural power connections with them. Authorities said that they are strictly enforcing his directive to give agricultural connections within one month of receiving applications. The CM believes that agricultural connections should be approved as soon as possible. Around 1.06 lakh agricultural electricity connections have already been supplied for the present fiscal, officials informed the CM, adding that another 20,000 connections will be handed in by March-end. Adding they said that quality electricity was being delivered to consumers and 100 new substations will be operational by the end of March.

So far, 2.18 lakh electricity connections have been provided to residences being built for the poor across the state. They stated that further connections will be provided after more residences were completed.