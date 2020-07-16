KADAPA: Accusing former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya of conspiring to eliminate him by hiring a supari gang, TDP leader AV Subba Reddy demanded the police to arrest her immediately.

On Thursday, AV Subba Reddy along with his daughter Jaswanthi met Superintendent Of Police (SP) Anburajan and submitted a representation to this effect.

Bhuma Akhila Priya

Later, speaking to media persons, AV Subba Reddy questioned, "Why was Akhila Priya, who is A4 in the case, not arrested so far? Why did the police leave Akhila Priya while arresting all other accused in the case? Is it not true that the Bhuma family had given supari to hired assassins to eliminate me?."

He also said that there was no response from Akhila Priya and her husband despite being served three notices. Subba Reddy said that if they were granted anticipatory bail, they would not even listen. He also expressed fears that if this happened, then he would be attacked again.

Subba Reddy's daughter Jashwanthi accused Akhila Priya of fostering murder politics while hiding behind the shield of being a woman and also demanded the immediate arrest of Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav.