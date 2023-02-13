Australian MPs Trade Delegation Calls On Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tadepalli: A delegation from the Australian Labor Party Members of Parliament from Victoria state paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister’s camp office and met the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. A series of discussions were held on synergies that can be created related to energy, education & skills development sectors. Following the meeting, the delegation has expressed their satisfaction over the discussions held.

“We have a lot of commonalities in terms of policies of education and a vision for getting some synergies between skills so that we can assist each other in the area. We’ve had discussions on energy and renewables. I have been hearing on the interesting initiatives taken up by the government in terms of the wind, solar energy with the advancements that have been made here”

- Lee Tarlamis, MP, Government Whip in the Legislative Council

“The synergies between the states were evident and the Chief Minister was very generous with his time. The dialogue going forward will be generous to us all. The policies we are bringing regarding the primary changes under school programs, our goals are similar”

- Matthew Fregon, MP, Deputy Speaker in Legislative Assembly