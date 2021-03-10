Australian Delegation Meets Andhra CM YS Jagan

An Australian delegation has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Tuesday.

Details of the Australian Delegation

1. H.E. Barry O’Farrell AO, High Commissioner of Australia to India

2. Ms Sarah Kirlew, Consul General of Australia to South India

3. Mr Jay Sangani, First Secretary (Political)

4. Ms Svetha Venkatram, Government Relations Manager

Discussion Notes with the Hon’ble CM

Infrastructure and Financing:

Exploring funding Opportunities for building the assets through infrastructure projects such as ports/industrial parks/desalination plants which can then be monetized over long term.

Asset recycling where govt. assets can be monetized for win-win partnership.

Collaboration in education and skill development:

Australian universities can tie up with universities in the state (which are best among in India).

Leveraging the collaboration to develop joint R&D Programs.

Collaboration with University of Curtin to setup university/CoE focussed on mining.

Setting up a centre of excellence in collaboration with Australian government in Visakhapatnam.

Critical Minerals (Li/Coal/LNG):

Engaging more to diversify the trade baskets of Andhra Pradesh and Australia.

Leveraging the proximity and coastal region of Andhra Pradesh for enhancing trade in critical minerals.

Medtech Zone (R&D):

Govt of Australia expressed interest to partners with AP Med Tech zone in R&D.