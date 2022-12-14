Kakinada: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, will inaugurate its-tech centralized kitchen at Perumallapuram, in Kakinada SEZ in Andhra Pradesh. This centralized kitchen is the fourth one to be built by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation in collaboration with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF). Currently, the kitchen has the capacity to produce 5,000 breakfast meals per day. The kitchen has a built-up area of 5,500 sq. ft. spread across 2 acres of land donated by Kakinada SEZ Limited.This Kakinada project has an outlay of Rs 12 crores and will cover the construction cost of the kitchen, along with the required infrastructure/equipment and operational costs of the kitchen for a period of 4 years from now.

This kitchen will be formally inaugurated by R&B Minister Dadisetti Raja on 15th December 2022 in the auspicious presence of His Grace Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Swamiji, President, Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation and dignitaries from Aurobindo Pharma Foundation.

K Nityananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said, Breakfast meals act as a stimulus for children to come to school and continue their education. It has always been our endeavour to reach out and serve more children.The new kitchen will help us reach out to around 5000 children in the region with wholesome food and bring a positive change in their lives. Maintaining a high standard of nutrition, hygiene and will ensure the health of these students, thereby, reducing the rate of dropouts in schools. These children will be assured of nutritious and hygienic millet-based breakfast meals, which will go a long way in keeping them healthy by providing nutritious breakfast meals prepared in hygienic conditions, to aid in improving their health status of the rural children.

Adding his views, P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Director, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said,” This kitchen will be equipped to run solely on solar energy, the first-of-its-kind out of many kitchens previously built by HKMCF in India. The kitchen will have sophisticated automated equipment such as idly batter dispenser, dough kneader, sambar cauldron – double jacketed (1,200 ltrs) with auto-dispensing set-up, vessel sterilization stands, etc., to maintain the highest standards of quality, hygiene and speed while preparing the meals and ensure the nutritional value remains intact. APF aims to operationalize this project from the next academic year to provide breakfast meals to all needy children in these schools.”

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, previously collaborated with HKMCF to construct 3 centralized kitchens in Narsingi at Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar in Telangana, and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, which is running successfully and have produced around 9.50 crore meals to date.

