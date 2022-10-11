Attention Passengers: Food Express Arrives at Guntur Railway Station

Vijayawada: South Central Railway is striving hard to make the travel experience of train passengers more convenient. As part of this initiative, the SCR has started a coach restaurant aptly named ‘Food Express’ at Guntur Railway station. The makeshift restaurant is a modified sleeper coach which is now providing a unique dining experience to the passengers as well as locals.

The ‘Food Express’ was inaugurated by the railway authorities on Monday. The authorities said the coach restaurant provides hygienic and hot food to the train passengers round-the-clock.

“This is the first-of-its-kind in the SCR jurisdiction. Rail commuters and also the general public can have a unique and pleasant dining experience at this restaurant where multi-cuisine, hygienic and quality food is available at local tariff round the clock,” PTI quoted SCR Guntur division manager R Mohan Raja as saying.

As part of providing enhanced passenger services & novel experience to the rail users, SCR has conceptualized an innovative idea by starting a Coach restaurant in the circulating area of Guntur Railway station. @RailMinIndia @drmgnt@pibvijayawada #ResturantOnWheels pic.twitter.com/VfBtYSD7u7 — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 11, 2022

According to the rail authorities, the staff of Guntur division came up with this idea which will now add to the revenue of the South Central Railway. It may be noted here that this is the first of its kind in the SCR jurisdiction in Andhra Pradesh.

