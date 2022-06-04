Atmakur Bypolls: BJP Candidate Bharat Kumar Yadav Files Nomination

Nellore: BJP has fielded Bharat Kumar Yadav in the Atmakur bypoll election which is scheduled to be held on June 23. Accompanied by Andhra BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and other party leaders, the party’s candidate Bharat Kumar Yadav filed his nomination papers for the Atmakur by-election.

The state BJP had sent a list of six candidates to the high command and the party leadership after analysing the candidates winning prospects and local political equations, announced a BC candidate Bharat Kumar Yadav for the bypolls. Yadav is a current district BJP president and has also held a post in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The state BJP formed a five-member committee to lead its campaign in Atmakur Assembly constituency. The poll panel will be headed by MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy and consist of party’s State vice-president P. Surendar Reddy, secretary A. Kamala, District president G. Bharat Kumar and senior leader K Satyanarayana.

Ruling YSR Congress party’s candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy has filed the nomination papers already and the party is confident of winning the election. The bypoll was necessitated after the sudden demise of YSR Congress (YSRC) MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy earlier this year.

The BJP chief Somu Veerraju said the party has decided to field a candidate not to encourage dynasty politics, He targeted the opposition TDP for not contesting the Atmakur bypolls. The BJP leader asked why the TDP chose to skip the Atmakur bypoll when it contested the Tirupati by-election.

