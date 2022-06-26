Atmakur Bypoll Victory A Tribute to Mekapati Goutham, Says AP CM YS Jagan

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the Atmakur electorate for the party’s victory in the Atmakur Assembly Constituency bypolls in the Nellore district.

In support of the welfare done by the government and also as a tribute to former Minister Late Mekapati Gautam Reddy, the people of Atmakur have given an overwhelming majority to YSRCP candidate Vikram Reddy, YS Jagan said.

Taking to Twitter, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his message to the people of Atmakur said, " I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my sisters, brothers, and the people who ensured a resounding victory in the Atmakur Assembly by-elections. This stupendous victory was possible only by the grace of God, “ he tweeted.

ప్రభుత్వం చేసిన మంచికి మద్దతుగా, గౌతమ్ కు నివాళిగా... ఆత్మకూరులో 83 వేల భారీ మెజార్టీతో విక్రమ్ ను దీవించిన ప్రతి అక్కకు, ప్రతి చెల్లెమ్మకు, ప్రతి సోదరుడికి, ప్రతి స్నేహితుడికి... ప్రతి అవ్వకు, ప్రతి తాతకు... పేరుపేరునా ధన్యవాదాలు! (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 26, 2022

The ruling YSRCP won the Atmakur Bypoll with an overwhelming majority of 82,888 votes against his nearest rival G Bharath Kumar of BJP. The YSRCP had a total of 1,02,240 votes declared in its favour, followed by the BJP with 19,352 votes.

