Atmakur Bypoll: Elaborate Arrangements Made for Counting of Votes on Sunday 

Nellore: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes for the bypoll to the Atmakur Assembly constituency on Sunday. The counting will begin at 8 am at Atmakur Engineering College in Nellorepalem.

About 67 per cent of the 2.11 lakh voters exercised their franchise on June 23 in the Atmakur by-election. The polling was conducted peacefully barring a few stray incidents in all 279 polling stations in the constituency.

The by-poll was held to fill the vacancy caused due to the sudden demise of the then Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February this year. The ruling YSR Congress fielded his younger brother Vikram Reddy in the by-election and Bharat Kumar Yadav contested the election on a BJP's ticket. The TDP stayed away in accordance with its policy not to challenge the kin of any deceased legislator in the by-election,.

