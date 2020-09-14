A 26-year-old woman drowned in the waterfall in Atlanta after she slipped and fell into the waterfall. The initial reports suggested that the accident happened while she was trying to take a selfie.

The deceased was identified as Polavarapu Kamala, the daughter of Polavarapu Lakshman Rao and Aruna. She hailed from Gudlavalleru of Krishna district. After her graduation in Gudlavalleru, she went to the US and had completed her MS. She was working with a software company.

On Saturday, Kamala had gone to her relatives home, while returning from their home, she went to Bald River Falls. She accidentally slipped and fell into waterfalls and died. The rescue team recovered her body and was rushed to a hospital, she was declared brought dead. The family members of the deceased are trying to bring her dead body to India with the help of NATS. Pall of gloom descended in the village in Krishna district over Kamala's death.