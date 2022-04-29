ATA Delegation Meets CM

A delegation of American Telugu Association (ATA) led by its president Bhuvanesh Boojala has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday.

They have invited the Chief Minister to attend 17th ATA convention and youth conference that would held from July 1-3 in Washington DC.

ATA Secretary and AP Government Advisor in North America Hari Prasad Reddy Lingala, ATA Finance Committee Chairman Sunny Reddy and ATA Advisory Committee Chairman Jayanth Challa were present on the occasion.