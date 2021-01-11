Aswani Ramnaresh Chodagam Appointed APNRTS Regional Coordinator In USA

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) nominated Aswani Ramnaresh Chodagam as the “Regional Coordinator’ in the USA.Aswani Ramnaresh originally hails from Machilipatnam, Krishna district, but now lives in the state of Texas.

Speaking on the occasion Ramnaresh thanked AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati, and said he will voluntarily serve the people of AP origin and take up various measures to assist the Non-Resident Telugus in harmony with other coordinators of the region. Along with these duties he would also be involved in the promotion of AP IT&E and Industrial policy benefits as well as facilitate the processes for the NRIs who are interested to invest in AP’s economy and job creation or want to become a part of socio economic development of AP through APNRT Trust & Connect to Andhra for developing their villages/wards, adopting schools, etc.

He said he will also promote the initiatives of GoAP and APNRTS and assist the Telugus with the services of APNRTS like the temple darshans, documents assistance, procedural guidance, travel assistance etc. and also liaise with the local TeluguAssociations and Indian Embassies for NRT needs.

As a Regional Coordinator of APNRTS in the USA, Aswani Ramnaresh Chodagam has been authorized to provide support services to AP migrants in his region. He will guide and work with the APNRTS Provisional Coordinators within his region in the aforementioned aspects.

The APNRTS is a fully-owned entity of the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India caters to the welfare, safety, service, development and association of settled as well as returning Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh spread across various countries.