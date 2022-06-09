Amaravati: TDP leader Nara Lokesh was stunned when the former minister and YSR Congress leader Kodali Nani and MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan entered the party’s Zoom meeting with the SSC students on Thursday.

The TDP leader immediately signalled his technical team to mute the mic of YSRCP leader and deprive him of a chance to pose questions to him. Even though, the TDP Zoom meet organiser attempted to block the former minister from participating in the virtual meeting, however, Gurrampati Devendra Reddy, who is a state social media incharge of YSRCP, managed to gain access to the Zoom call and had a verbal spat with Nara Lokesh. He questioned why the TDP leader is saying board exams should not be conducted for class 10 students.

During the call, a student named Rajani took the TDP leader Nara Lokesh to task and said he should stop politicising the students and their class 10 exam results.

