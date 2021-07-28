Assign Local Masons to For House Construction Works: Andhra CM

Discussing housing, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that over 30 lakh houses were given in the first phase, but 3,69,448 did not receive due to court cases and directed the officials to resolve these cases at the earliest.

The Chief Minister reviewed the construction of houses and stated that the construction works of 10.01 lakh houses have been started. Nearly 3.18 lakh people have opted for the option of building houses by the government, and for this, a group of 20 should be formed and assign local masons to execute works.

The formation of groups should be completed by August 10. He ordered the officials to ensure there are no interruptions in the distribution of sand, due to incessant rains.

At the zonal level, at the village secretariat level, as well as at the municipal level, ward level, the concerned authorities should review the construction of houses and instructed the authorities to prepare DPRs for infrastructure in the colonies. In regard to TIDCO houses, the Chief Minister told the officials to select the new beneficiaries in order to replace those who are ineligible for Tidco homes.

Further, the Chief Minister added that Nethanna Nestam would be implemented on August 10, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka on August 16, Compensation for Agrigold victims who have deposited less than Rs 20,000 will be paid on August 24 and incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills will be given on August 27.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi,Village and Ward Secretariats Special CS Ajay Jain, Panchayat Raj Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary for Health Anil Kumar Singhal, Revenue Department Principal Secretary V Usharani, Principal Secretary for Finance Sasibhushan Kumar and other officials were present.