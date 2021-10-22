Assam Study Team Lauds AP Govt's Education Schemes

KRISHNA DISTRICT: Samagra Shiksha Mission Director and Assam Education Department Secretary Roshni Aparanji Korati, lauded the educational schemes implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government and stated that they were very inspiring. A team comprising Roshini Aparanji Korati, Assam State Director of Elementary Education, Dr. Bijaya, SCERT Director, Dr. Neerada Devi and Samagra Shiksha State Consultant, Muzaffar Ali visited Punadipadu Zilla Parishad High School at Kankipada in Kolavennu Mandal Parishad, on Thursday. Roshini Aparanji Korati said that the priority given by the government to education was very good. Speaking at a meeting set up at the school, she said that despite schools opening late after the COVID pandemic, the school premises were neat and the management style was pleasant.

She hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking steps to improve the education system in the State. Madhusudan Reddy, Additional Project Director, State Samagra Shiksha said that Rs 10 lakh to a maximum of Rs 1 crore has been allocated for the development of each school development. He also explained to the Assam team about the quality and nutritious food served to the students under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. DEO Tahera Sultana, Samagra Shiksha District Additional Project Coordinator A. Shekhar, Vijayawada DYEO Ravikumar, and other officials from the AP education department participated in the meeting.

Earlier, the Assam team members paid a courtesy call to Education Minister Dr. Adimulapu Suresh. It may be recollected that representatives of the Telangana government had earlier come and examined the state education system.

