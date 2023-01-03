ASR District Most Affected Left Wing Extremism District : MHA Revises LWE Places in AP

New Delhi: The Union government has notified five Naxal-violence affected districts of Andhra Pradesh, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The officials said the announcement of new Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts was made after the Ministry of Home Affairs carried out a review ‘in consultation’ with the state government and central security forces.

The list of five Naxal-violence affected districts remains the same. The Left Wing Extremism division of MHA had issued a notification in this regard on December 8, 2022. As per the notification, the MHA regarded Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam as the LWE-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to this, the five LWE-affected districts of Andhra Pradesh were East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari. The MHA revised the list following the AP state government recently carrying out a reorganisation of territorial limits in these regions intimated the same to the Centre last September.

According to the latest notification, Alluri Sitharama Raju district is the ‘most affected LWE district’ of Andhra Pradesh. The five districts will now be provided special central funds for the financial year 2022-23.

