Anandapuram (Bheemili): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to realise the dreams of every poor family to own a house and therefore he is giving top priority to the housing scheme. The YSR Congress government is not just building houses, but it’s setting up whole villages. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to ensure that the beneficiaries do not face any issue while constructing their houses under the AP YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme.

The Vellanki Jagananna Colony is a case in point. The AP State Housing Corporation allotted 10 acres of government land whose value is estimated to be nearly Rs 60 crore to Jagananna Colony and pattas were handed over to around 300 beneficiaries. Before the construction of houses in the soon-to-be-built Jagananna Colony, a wide gravel road was laid and electrification works were completed. Later, all beneficiaries took up the construction work of their houses. So far, the construction works of nearly 100 houses have been completed.

A few beneficiaries have started occupying the newly-built houses in Jagananna Colony while the construction of the remaining houses is going on in full swing. The quality construction material is being provided to the beneficiaries who are building their new homes. After the completion of construction work, the Jagananna Colony with 300 new houses will look like a new town.

The state government has given liberty to the beneficiaries to build their house as per their needs and choice. The authorities are making every effort to make Jagananna Colony look like an urban colony equipped with all modern amenities. The beneficiaries of AP YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme remarked that they never dreamed of owning a house with modern amenities.

“I moved to Vellanki with my family some time ago and was living in a rented house. My husband Musili Babu is a cook and we are living hand to mouth. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned a house for us. The authorities helped us a lot in the construction of the house. We are indebted to Chief Minister Jagananna for the rest of his life as he helped us own a house,” said Verri Devi, beneficiary of Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme.

While another housing scheme beneficiary Boosa Ramayyamma said the YS Jagan government has given them a house worth lakhs of rupees.

“My husband and I are daily wage labourers. Earlier, we were living under a thatched roof in someone’s place. We would face a lot of trouble during the rainy season. We wish to see Jagananna as the chief minister again as he has given us a place we call our home,” said Boosa Ramayyamma, beneficiary, Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme.