Aspiring Pilot-astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Rajamahendravaram: Jahnavi Dangeti, an aspiring pilot-astronaut from Palakollu met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at R&B Guest House here on Wednesday morning and appealed to support her dream with financial aid for the training.

Jahnavi is the first Indian to create history by participating in the NASA International Air and Space Program. She explained her goal of entering into the space like Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams and requested the Chief Minister to help her in achieving it. He considered her request positively and assured her.

Minister of Information Chellaboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna and Jahnavi's family members were among those who met the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is visiting several villages that have been reeling under the impact of a massive flood in river Godavari in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday. YS Jagan after touring the villages reached Rajamahendravaram in the evening and conducted a review meeting on the flood situation.

