Asian Powerlifting Champ Sheik Sadiya Almas Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Asian Powerlifting Championship winner Sheik Sadiya Almas met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Chamber in the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

Sadiya Almas, who is International powerlifting player from Mangalgiri of Guntur district, has won three gold medals and one silver medal in the Asian Equipped Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship held at Istanbul, Turkey in 2021.

The Chief Minister has announced a financial incentive of Rs five lakh to Sadiya Almas and approved to setup a Powerlifting Academy at Mangalgiri. He said the state government has been taking all measures to encourage sportspersons in the state.

Tourism and Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, Mangalgiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, Sadiya Almas’s father Samdani and representatives of Rotary Club were present at the meeting.