Ashok Babu or Chandrababu, Law is The Same For Everyone: Kodali Nani

AMARAVATI: " Whether it's Ashok Babu or Chandrababu, everyone is equal before the law," stated AP Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani. Addressing the media on Friday the Minister alleged that the TDP MLC P Ashok Babu who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was promoted using a fake degree certificate during his service.

He also mentioned that an employee had filed the complaint against Ashok Babu and it was not the YSRCP. The TDP is creating a ruckus over Ashok Babu's arrest and is trying to support a corrupt person, he fired. Chandrababu Naidu like a gang leader is trying to protect corrupt thieves, Kodali decried.

It is known that the Lokayukta handed over the case of Ashok Babu to the CID. The CID arrested Ashok Babu because he had committed an offence. He studied only Intermediate but produced fake degree certificate during his service, Kodali Nani said.

The CID on Thursday arrested Paruchuri Ashok Babu for producing fake degree certificates. It is alleged that Lokayukta had ordered a probe against Ashok Babu for producing fake degree certificates to get a promotion. The CID sources said that he was arrested based on strong evidence.

Also Read: TDP On The Tenterhooks After Ashok Babu Arrest Says YSRCP