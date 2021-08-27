Asha Begum Khajawati Sworn In As New Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Sheikh Corporation | AMARAVATI: VIJAYAWADA: Asha Begum Khajawati on Thursday was sworn in as the new chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Sheikh Corporation. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Sri Seshasai Kalyana Mandapam on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vijayawada. Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, MP Lau Srikrishnadevarayalu, Minister Velampally Srinivasa Rao, MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, MLC Leila Appireddy and were the chief guests at the function.

It may be recollected that after forming the government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of BCs spent close to Rs 75,000 crore for schemes and benefits for backward classes spread over five years. Apart from this he also set up corporations to empower backward classes by appointing one chairperson and 12 directors to each corporation. The chairperson and 12 directors would each represent the 13 districts in the state whose job is to identify the eligible beneficiaries of a particular sub-caste under a corporation and ensure that the welfare is directed at them.

As per a government survey, 49.55 percent of the population comes under Backward Classes in the State of AP. There are 139 sub-castes covering a range of communities which are divided into A, B, C, D, and E categories. Group E comprises socially, economically, and educationally backward Muslims. The Sheikh Corporation has been set up for socially backward Muslims which falls under Group E.

