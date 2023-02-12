Retd Justice S Abdul Nazeer is New Governor of Andhra Pradesh
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday has appointed new governors to Arunachal pradesh, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Bihar, Maharashtra and Ladakh.
Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh while the presnt governor Harichandan Viswabhushan has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.
The other states Governors appointments as follows...
Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh
Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim
C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand
Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam
Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur
La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland
Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar
Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra
Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh
The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.