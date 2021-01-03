An Army jawan from Andhra Pradesh died in Jammu and Kashmir due to the biting cold. According to the reports, Redappa Naidu (38) of Gadapakindapalli, Panapakam Panchayat, Chandragiri Mandal of Chittoor District, has been serving in the Indian Army for the last 14 years. On Saturday, he was performing his duties but suddenly collapsed due to severe cold.

The other soldiers spotted him and rushed him to an Army hospital in a helicopter. However, Army doctors confirmed that Redappa Naidu was declared brought dead. The information was sent to the family members and pall of gloom descended on Gadapakindapalli of Chittoor district as news of the Jawan unfolded on Saturday. People calling on his wailing family members to console them. Reddappa Naidu was survived by his wife Reddamma and son Satvik and daughter Nishita. He had come up in life the hard way and parents are in shock over the loss of their son.

After serving for 14 years in the army, Reddappa Naidu got a promotion recently and family members were very happy over the news. He said that he would come to meet his family members for this Sankranthi but now he couldn't. Army officials are making arrangements to bring Redappa's body to his hometown on Sunday.