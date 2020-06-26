AMARAVATI: On the Occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Andhra Pradesh Police launched a campaign against drug abuse. Andhra Pradesh Police created awareness videos featuring celebrities from films, sports and other fields. Celebrities including actors Chiranjeevi, Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, ace shuttler PV Sindhu and table tennis player Naina Jaiswal came up with messages to the public highlighting the role of people in the fight against drugs.

This International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, AP Police has started an awareness campaign to fight this darkness and protect the youth. An awareness video was launched on this occasion by DGP AP Shri Gautam, IPS. @UNODC #InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse pic.twitter.com/2iWluwGrmd — AP Police (@APPOLICE100) June 26, 2020

Here is what the celebrities shared in their videos

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu shared, "Every piece of information is important in this battle against drugs. It can help the police in stopping the drugs from entering our society. Your identity will be kept hidden."

Actor Nani said in a video, "While your friends and well-wishers' dream of rising high, one wrong step towards drugs can destroy it all and take control of your life. There are many drug peddling rings that would want to make money out of your drug addiction. If you have any information about such mafia, share it with the police. Your identity will be hidden. Let us together fight against this darkness. Help the police win the war against drugs."

"Life is beautiful, shouldn't destroy it by falling prey to drugs," said Chiranjeevi

Let us stand united against drugs. Let us fight this darkness together. Be our eyes and ears, every piece of information is useful. #AntiDrugDay #APPolice @KChiruTweets sir thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/UMPxLQ7Q5P — AP Police (@APPOLICE100) June 26, 2020

"Join hands with us to protect your family, the state and the entire nation," said Sai Dharam Tej in a video.