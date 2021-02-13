Vizag: 4 Dead, Several Telangana Passengers Injured As Bus Falls Into Araku Valley

At least four people including an eight-month-old baby have been killed and 22 others injured. The major accident took place on Araku ghat road in Visakhapatnam district late Friday evening. According to the reports, 26 tourists were from Telangana and all of them have been coming back to Visakhapatnam after visitng Araku valley. The driver lost the control and the bus in which they have been travelling in plunged into the valley.

The vehicle belongs to Dinesh Travels and private operator from Hyderabad. The accident took place at around 8 pm between Dumuku and Tyda in Ananthagiri mandal about 30 km from S Kota.

Police and locals rushed to the spot and the injured have been shifted immediately to the nearest hospital. The deceased have been identified as K Saritha (30), K Satyanarayana (50), Nitya (8 months) and N Latha (30). The driver of the vehicle, Srisailam, was also among the injured. 10 people who are in a critical situation have been rushed to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the incident and directed officials to make sure that the injured receives best treatment. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar also expressed shock over the accident.

PMO tweeted, “Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon."