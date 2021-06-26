APVVP Recruitment Notification For Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Salary

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Policy Council (APVVP) of the Andhra Pradesh Government's Medical Health and Family Welfare Department is accepting applications on a regular basis for 453 Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist positions. Candidates who are eligible and interested should apply online. Candidates are required to pay Rs. 1500/- application fee. The cost for SC and ST applicants is Rs.1,000. The deadline for applications is June 28. For further information, candidates can visit link 1 or link 2.

Candidates interested in applying should go here for a direct link to the application. At the time of application, the relevant certifications must be uploaded.

Total Posts: 453

Gynaecology - 269

Paediatrics‌– 11

Anaesthesia - 64

General Medicine - 30

General Surgery– 16

Orthopaedics‌– 12

Pathology– 05

Ophthalmology– 09

Radiology– 21

Psychiatry– 02

Dermatology– 06

ENT– 08

Eligibility: A PG Degree / Diploma / DNB / equivalent pass in the relevant specialization is required. The candidate must have permanent registration with the Andhra Pradesh State Medical Council.

Age: The age of the candidates should not exceed 42 years as of 01.07.2021.

Selection Procedure: The selection process is based on academic merit and previous experience. Candidates selected for these posts will be paid a salary of up to Rs.53,500 per month. There will be a pay hike after the three-year probation period.

How to apply: Apply online.

The application process begins: June 14, 2021

Deadline for applications: June 28, 2021

Website for complete details.