APVVP Recruitment Notification For Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Salary
The Andhra Pradesh Medical Policy Council has 453 job openings. The starting salary is Rs.53,500. The deadline for applications is June 28.
Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Policy Council (APVVP) of the Andhra Pradesh Government's Medical Health and Family Welfare Department is accepting applications on a regular basis for 453 Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist positions. Candidates who are eligible and interested should apply online. Candidates are required to pay Rs. 1500/- application fee. The cost for SC and ST applicants is Rs.1,000. The deadline for applications is June 28. For further information, candidates can visit link 1 or link 2.
Candidates interested in applying should go here for a direct link to the application. At the time of application, the relevant certifications must be uploaded.
Total Posts: 453
Gynaecology - 269
Paediatrics– 11
Anaesthesia - 64
General Medicine - 30
General Surgery– 16
Orthopaedics– 12
Pathology– 05
Ophthalmology– 09
Radiology– 21
Psychiatry– 02
Dermatology– 06
ENT– 08
Eligibility: A PG Degree / Diploma / DNB / equivalent pass in the relevant specialization is required. The candidate must have permanent registration with the Andhra Pradesh State Medical Council.
Age: The age of the candidates should not exceed 42 years as of 01.07.2021.
Selection Procedure: The selection process is based on academic merit and previous experience. Candidates selected for these posts will be paid a salary of up to Rs.53,500 per month. There will be a pay hike after the three-year probation period.
How to apply: Apply online.
The application process begins: June 14, 2021
Deadline for applications: June 28, 2021
Website for complete details.