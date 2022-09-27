APTTD Union Leaders Thank CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) YSR Employees Association representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for keeping up his promises made during padayatra.

Merging APSRTC with Government and creating APPTD, extending all benefits of government employees to PTD staff besides extending retirement age to 62 years and salary hike as per the new PRC from October are the issues which the representatives thanked the Chief Minister for.

AP Government Employees Federation President K Venkatrami Reddy, PTD YSR Employees Association Stat President Ch Chandraiah, Working President D SP Rao, State leaders A Radhakrishna and D Edukondalu were among those present.

Also Read: Visit Andhra Pradesh -2023 Campaign Launched By CM YS Jagan