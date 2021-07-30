APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment Notification 2021: How to Apply

Senior Faculty Recruitment at APSWREIS in 2021: For IIT-Medical Academies, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (APSWREIS) has sought applications for the position of Senior Faculty for Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. The positions will be filled as soon as possible. Interested applicants can submit their applications in the approved manner on or before August 10, 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 August 2021

APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Mathematics - 1 Post

Physics - 2 Posts

Chemistry - 4 Posts

APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Tech or M.Sc or equivalent with First class.

Job Summary:

Notification APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT: Apply Immediately Notification Date Jul 29, 2021 Last Date of Submission Aug 10, 2021 City Guntur State Andhra Pradesh Country India Organization Other Organizations Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate Functional Administration, Other Functional Area

Work Experience - Minimum of 3 years of full-time job experience at a reputable coaching school delivering IIT JEE (Mains and Advanced)/NEET coaching.

APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be chosen based on a written test, an interview, and a classroom demonstration. On the same day, a written test and a subject interview will be held. Only those who pass the written test will be permitted to proceed to the subject interview stage. Candidates who pass the subject interview will be required to do a classroom demonstration the same day or the following day. Following the classroom demonstration, the candidate is required to attend a personal interview.

Download APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021

On or before August 10, 2021, all qualified applicants must register at the link. For further information, applicants can click on the links.