APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment Notification 2021: How to Apply
APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification has announced seven openings.
Check for more information at apswreis.info.
Here's more on the application procedure, qualification required, work experience, selection criteria, and other important information.
Senior Faculty Recruitment at APSWREIS in 2021: For IIT-Medical Academies, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (APSWREIS) has sought applications for the position of Senior Faculty for Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. The positions will be filled as soon as possible. Interested applicants can submit their applications in the approved manner on or before August 10, 2021.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 10 August 2021
APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Mathematics - 1 Post
Physics - 2 Posts
Chemistry - 4 Posts
APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: B.Tech or M.Sc or equivalent with First class.
Job Summary:
|
Notification
|
APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT: Apply Immediately
|
Notification Date
|
Jul 29, 2021
|
Last Date of Submission
|
Aug 10, 2021
|
City
|
Guntur
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Country
|
India
|
Organization
|
Other Organizations
|
Education Qual
|
Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
|
Functional
|
Administration, Other Functional Area
Work Experience - Minimum of 3 years of full-time job experience at a reputable coaching school delivering IIT JEE (Mains and Advanced)/NEET coaching.
APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be chosen based on a written test, an interview, and a classroom demonstration. On the same day, a written test and a subject interview will be held. Only those who pass the written test will be permitted to proceed to the subject interview stage. Candidates who pass the subject interview will be required to do a classroom demonstration the same day or the following day. Following the classroom demonstration, the candidate is required to attend a personal interview.
Download APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021
On or before August 10, 2021, all qualified applicants must register at the link. For further information, applicants can click on the links.