APSSDC Recruitment 2021 ISUZU Motors, Check Notification, How To Apply, Job Profile, Eligibility

The Andhra Pradesh state skill development corporation (APSSDC) is conducting the Industry Customized Skill Training & Placement Program. ISUZU Motors India Pvt. Ltd released a notification for recruitment from 26th March 2021 to 31st March 2021 for 100 Trainee vacancies.

Job seekers who are looking for a job in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh (AP) can make use of this opportunity. The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has given the online link of the application to apply to these posts. The last date for registration is 31st March 2021 (Today).

Company Name ISUZU Motors India Pvt. Ltd Job Name Trainee No of Posts 100 Qualification ITI, Diploma, B.Sc, B.Com, BA, BE/ B.Tech Salary Rs. 8950-10000/- Per Month Gender Both Male/ Female Candidates Benefits Subsidized Canteen & Transport from Specified Limited Areas, Free Uniform, Free Medical Insurance, Free Distance Education & 14 Days Accommodation Age Limit 18 to 22 Years Job Location Sri City (AP) Interview Procedure Technical Round & HR Round Job Application CLICK HERE For More APSSDC Jobs CLICK HERE

How to apply for ISUZU Motors India Pvt. Ltd 2021

All the interested candidates can apply through the APSSDC online portal. Candidates need to fill in the mandatory details in the APSSDD application portal. Apply online on or 31st March 2021 through the link below.

Notification Details: CLICK HERE - https://apssdc.in/industryplacements/

APSSDC @ ISUZU Motors India Pvt. Ltd Application Form CLICK HERE - https://apssdc.in/industryplacements/

For more details: Contact: APSSDC Helpline 1800 425 2422 (MON-SAT), 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM