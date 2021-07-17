APSSDC Jobs Notification: Check Eligibility, Vacancies

APSSDC Jobs: Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation has released a job notification to fill positions at Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (CP & CRP) in Hindupur. Read on to know more. The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has released a notice for Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (CP & CRP) jobs in Hindupur, Anantapur District.

According to the announcement, a total of 40 positions will be filled. These openings are being filled in the trainee section.

The positions requires candidates to have a diploma or a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Applicants must be under the age of 25 years old. Must have passed in the years 2018, 19, 20, and 21.

Those chosen will get free transportation and a salary of Rs 13,000, with food supplied on a subsidised basis.

Candidates who are eligible and interested must register by the 16th of this month. On the 20th of this month, candidates who have registered will be interviewed.

Candidates will be chosen through a series of HR round interviews. Selected applicants will get 28 days of training.

Balayesu Degree College, Ninkampalli Road, Hindupur, Anantapur District, will host the interviews.

Candidates can call 7013425587 or 9398643930 if they have any more questions. Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (CP & CRP) in Hindupur would require selected applicants to work.

Visit the website to register.