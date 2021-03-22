APSSDC Job Mela: Over 2,000 People To be Recruited: Check Eligibility, Interview Date, Salary Details 

Here’s some good news for all the unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh. APSSDC has once again released a mega job mela after the KIA job notification. The Job Mela, which will be organized on Tuesday, will replace more than 2,000 jobs in about 15 companies.

Eligible and interested candidates can first register at https://www.apssdc.in/ and appear for the interviews held on March 23 from 9 am at Sri Sai Degree College, Vinukonda, Guntur district. Here are the details of Job Vacancies: There are 800 vacancies for the Mission Operator section in the Amararaja Company. Candidates who completed their Class 10, Intermediate, ITI are eligible for this Job. Only men whose age is from 18-30 can attend the interview. The salary for the selected candidates will be Rs 10,000 p.m.

100 vacancies are being filled at Apollo Pharmacy. Applicants with M-Pharmacy / B-Pharmacy / D-Pharmacy / Tent / Inter / Degree, as well as PCI Certificate with retail medical experience, are eligible for these posts. The age limit for the candidates is 18-30 years. The selected aspirants will be provided with a salary between Rs 10,000 – Rs 18,000 along with incentives.

Airtel Payments Bank (Kutumb Care) has 63 vacancies in the promoter segment with Inter qualification. Selected candidates will be paid 13,000. Candidates should be 18-30 years of age.

100 vacancies will be filled in SBI Cards and Loans (Quess Corp) in the Relationship Executives / BRE section. Eligibility details were not disclosed in the notification. Those selected for these jobs will be paid a salary of Rs 11,000 to Rs 14,000 per month. Candidates should be 18-30 years of age.

Hetero Drugs is going to fill 150 vacancies in the Job Mela. Candidates who have completed ITI / Any Degree / M.Sc (Chemistry) are eligible. For selected candidates, Rs. 10,000 – 16,000 salary will be paid. Candidates should be 18-25 years of age. Only men are eligible for these jobs.

A total of 350 vacancies for Cashiers / Sales Associates / CRM / Logistics in METRO exists. Those who completed tenth, Intermediate or any degree are eligible for these jobs. Selected candidates will be paid up to Rs 10,000 per month.

Hero MotoCorp and RSMIPL are filling 20 vacancies each in the Operator segment. Those who have done tenth, Inter, any degree are eligible for these jobs. Selected candidates will be paid Rs.10,631 per month. Candidates should be 18-25 years of age.

Flex India Pvt Ltd is filling 80 vacancies for females in the Operators section. Women who have finished their tenth intermediate or any degree and in the age of 18-25 years are eligible for these jobs. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 11,000.

40 vacancies will be filled in PVR Cinemas. Those who have done Tenth, Intermediate, or any degree are eligible for these jobs. For selected candidates, Rs. 10,800 salary plus incentives will be given. Candidates should be 18-28 years of age.