APSSDC Applications To Fill 150 Vacant Posts: How To Apply

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has released a job notification. Candidates who have completed their tenth, inter and degree and have done professional courses can apply for this job.

There are a total of 150 vacancies in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Those who have completed tenth, Inter, Diploma, Degree can apply. Candidates should type 30 words per minute. Not only experienced candidates but also freshers can apply for the job. One can find full details on the APSSDC official website.

Total no. of vacancies: 150

Job Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Qualifications: Intermediate, Diploma, Any degree.

Salary: Rs 15,000 per month in Hyderabad and Rs 17,000 per month in Bangalore.

Age: Above 18 years.

Submission of application form: November 20, 2020

Note: Those with an engineering degree are not eligble to apply.