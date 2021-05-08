APSRTC Won't Stop These Services

It is known that in the wake of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a curfew from 12 noon till 6am till May 18th.

No public or private transport would be allowed to operate in the state after 12 noon from Wednesday. All inter-State bus operations have been cancelled.

Only 30 percent of the bus services would be operated. However APSRTC is not going to halt the cargo services. At present, APSRTC offers logistic services, especially for delivery of couriers and parcels through the DGT buses. The demand for it has increased from the past few days. Now, APSRTC is running 9 special cargo services. Two cargo services will be operated in Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Anantapur-Vijayawada, Tirupati-Vijayawada.

Other cargo services would be operated in the routes Rajahmundry-Hyderabad, Guntur-Vijayawada, Tirupati-Anantapur. The parcels are being delivered from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram from 6am to 12 pm.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has started, APSRTC is facing severe losses and the second wave of COVID-19 is going to have an adverse impact on APSRTC. Most of the people are reluctant to use public transport as a result the occupancy ratio in the buses has decreased on a high note.