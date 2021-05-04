APSRTC To Suffer Losses Again Over Corona Second Wave

The second wave of coronavirus is all set to have an adverse impact on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). In the wake of an increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases, people are reluctant to travel by buses to reach their destinations.

Most of the people are preferring either their own vehicles or taxis. As a result, the occupancy ratio in the APSRTC buses has plunged on a drastic note. There are a total of 11,000 services in APSRTC but only 7,000 services are running which makes it 30%

For several months during lockdown, the APSRTC buses remained in depots. Once the restrictions were lifted, the APSRTC managed to achieve 50% occupancy. The APSRTC officials have reduced the number of bus services due to decreased occupancy. The buses plying to Bengaluru, and Karnataka have already been stopped. The demand for the bus services has gone down ever since the second wave of coronavirus gripped the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend curfew hours in order to contain the spread of coronavirus on April 3rd. During a review meeting by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government decided to impose a curfew from 12 noon till 6 am from May 5. Shops and business establishments can only remain open from 6 am to 12 pm, after which only essential services will be allowed to operate.