VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced discounted fares for commuters who are headed home for the Sankranti festival.

APSRTC which is making arrangements for extra buses to address the festival rush is offering a 10 percent discount on the to and fro journey (for any AC or non-AC bus) if the ticket is booked in advance. Moreover, RTC has provided another facility for Sankranti passengers. Every year RTC runs special buses for the festive seasons keeping in mind the rush.

APSRTC has also clarified that the 50 percent extra charge was not charged on these special buses which were well received by the passengers. APSRTC also received high revenues with these offers. Keeping this in mind the transport corporation has decided to run special buses with regular fares without charging extra for this Sankranti 2023 as well.They are also providing a 10 percent discount offer on the return journey.

The RTC management has recently launched online bookings for commuters to book in advance ahead of the Sankranti festival.

Visakhapatnam District RTC Public Transport Officer A. Appalaraju told 'Sakshi' that a 10 percent discount will be applicable on the ticket for any bus on the return journey. It has been advised that commuters traveling to Sankranti can pre-book RTC bus tickets through the website apsrtconline. in.

Every year RTC officials run buses from Visakhapatnam to various parts of the Telugu states for the Sankranti festival. Last year 641 buses were operated from the Visakha region for Sankranti. The rush of passengers starts a week before Sankranti and these special buses will likely be made available from January 7 to 8 and continue till the 20th after the festive season ends.

