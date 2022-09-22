APSRTC to Run 4,500 Special Buses During Dasara Festival

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run 4,500 special buses between September 26 and October 9 to ensure hassle-free journey for passengers during Dasara festival. Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala said that no additional fare will be collected from passegers in the special buses.

He also further added, "RTC will ply special buses to 21 cities including Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore during Dasara. Passengers can pay for their ticket through e-payments apps -Gpay and Phonepe etc and also through Debit and Credit cards."

A toll free number 0861-2570005 has been set up for any queries.

He also said that RTC management is planning to introduce electric buses between Tirupati to Tirumala during Brahmotsavams which will be begin from Septemeber 27.

