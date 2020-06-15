AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to resume interstate buses to Karnataka from June 17. Following the approval from state government Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) management to start bus services to Karnataka, and to Bengaluru city and few other places in Karnataka state from June 17.

APSRTC to resume interstate bus services with a limited bus of 168, and planned to improve the number of buses to 500 in four different phases. APSRTC has arranged for buses from various district centres and towns across the state to Karnataka.

Reservations for the bs services will be launched online from tomorrow, June 16. People who wish to travel to Karnataka can book their tickets online through official website apsrtconline.in .

Following the physical distance, the use of masks and sanitizer has been made mandatory for all the passengers.

AP government has made all the arrangements to carry out COVID-19 tests for people who will return to the state from Karnataka.

RTC MD Madi Reddy Pratap has urged the authorities to follow the protocol issued by centre and state to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through passengers who travel through RTC buses.

APSRTC has completely shut down all the Interstate bus services due to the lockdown. However, the Andhra Pradesh state government officials have written letters to neighbouring states to allow interstate bus services to operate in the wake of the deregulation of the lockdown rules.

AP Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni has written letters to Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha governments except for Tamil Nadu over the resuming of interstate bus services between states.