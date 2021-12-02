VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has increased the advance reservation period to book tickets to 60 days from the usual 30 days. This will be effective from Thursday (December 2) for reservations of long-distance bus services. The RTC has taken a decision to this effect keeping in view the ensuing festive season.

With the upcoming Christmas, New Year, and Sankranthi festivals in the coming two months, passengers can book seats up to 60 days in advance

In a press release APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said that as per directions from Vice-chairman and Managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the corporation is operating sufficient number of buses to all the major locations.

